IN QUOTES | Angie Motshekga on back to school, Covid-19 plan and training for educators

The department of education said parents may decide to keep their children home, however, those who stay home should be registered for homeschooling.

Here are five quotes from Motshekga's address:

Water and sanitation

“The department entered into an Implementation Protocol agreement with the department of human settlements, water and sanitation, and Rand Water. We will ensure that no school goes without water. Just-in-time delivery will be made.”

Underlying conditions

“We urge parents to work closely with schools to ensure that learners with pre-existing illnesses are also assisted. Schools will work with parents to obtain the information which, once again, needs to be treated with the utmost care.”

Special needs schools

“We are working with organisations who are advising us on the best way forward regarding the phased approach of the special schools.

“Our planning and procurement has considered the needs of learners with disabilities and those in special schools. Provinces have put in place plans that will ensure that no child is compromised.”

Training

“Arrangements are in place. All learners, educators and support staff will receive orientation and training at the start of the school reopening, commencing with grades 7 and 12.”

Schools good for children

“Schools are good for children. Children have been away from school for two months with no structure in their daily lives, something that school affords them.

“The longer marginalised children are away from school, the less likely they are to return. This could lead to an increased risk of teenage pregnancy, sexual exploitation and violence.”