SAA gets R3.8bn, Eskom R33bn as Covid-19 ups SOEs' financial woes

The government has allocated R3.8bn to troubled national airline SAA as part of funding to state-owned entities in the current financial year, ending in March 2021. The similarly financially ruined Eskom will get R33bn for the same period.

This emerged during the meeting of parliament's public enterprises oversight committees on Wednesday, as the department's acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi presented its strategic and annual performance plans.

Tlhakudi said the department had set aside R37bn for state-owned enterprises, the bulk of which was going to Eskom. This is not additional funding to the SOEs.

Denel, which is in currently in the news for failure to pay salaries this month, has been allocated R576m, with SA Express getting R164m. Tlhakudi said the SA Express funds were primarily to counter liabilities emanating from aircraft which are leased, in the event they are returned early.

“That is what the government as a guarantor will have to put out,” he said about the airline, which is facing liquidation.