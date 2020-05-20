'To hell with government keeping us indoors like kids' - Mbhazima Shilowa on lockdown
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa is the latest to weigh in on the level 4 lockdown restrictions, calling for an end to what he calls a “dictatorship”.
On Tuesday, Shilowa joined a number of politicians in criticising the rationality of the lockdown under the Disaster Management Act.
Shilowa questioned the government’s decisions to reopen some industries while leaving others out. He also suggested that the government was controlling and treating citizens like children.
“So if it is OK to allow all factories, mines and shops to open, why not metro rail, shosholoza mail, schools and legislatures?”
“To hell with government keeping us indoors like we are kids. We will not allow a dictatorship to rule us. No more working from home, straight to office,” Shilowa tweeted.
He also took a “sarcastic” jab at TV and radio personality Redi Tlhabi, after EWN's report that correctional services minister Ronald Lamola was seeking to review, repeal and replace apartheid-era laws.
Tlhabi “sarcastically” replied to the jab.
