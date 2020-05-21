This is how KZN has prepared to move to lockdown level 3 at month end

Preparedness

The premier said the province engaged and agreed with the private sector that measures to prevent infections will be put in place once businesses open.

“We have facilities on standby in all 11 districts which are on 24-hour call. When we see that the numbers of infections are escalating we will activate them and be able to accommodate people.”

Guidelines

TimesLIVE reported that various guidelines have also been put in place, which Zikalala said everyone will have to comply with to prevent infections.

These include wearing a mask when out in public and an examination of high-risk regions in terms of the risk and vulnerability analysis in the province.

He added that all businesses and government and municipal facilities will be sanitised and there must be proof that social distancing can occur in the place of work and in public spaces.