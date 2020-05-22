DA says it will monitor safety protocols when schools reopen

“As so often happens with this government, they put forward a good idea and then they do not implement it properly. What we worry about is the implementation.

“So we have set up a task team of all our provincial MPLs and our one MEC to oversee the actual implementation of this.”

Bozzoli said the task team will start its monitoring from next Monday, when teachers are meant to go back.

“They are going have a look at that in a sample of schools: Have the teachers gone back? — if they have not, where and what the problems are,” Bozzoli said.

She said the team will also be checking again on June 1, when the grade 7 and 12 pupils go back.

Bozzoli said the team will check whether all the proper provisions are in place.

“If not, we will alert people and we will suggest that the school be closed down until all proper protocols are in place. We understand the concerns of parents, we promise we will be a watchdog for them.”