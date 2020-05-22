IN QUOTES | Angie Motshekga says there's 'no need for drama' regarding back to school

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has addressed concerns about children going back to school during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools will open on June 1 for grades 7 and 12, as well as some “smaller schools” - of not more than 125 pupils. Other grades will return in a phased approach.

In an interview with 702, Motshekga said there was “no need for drama” and measures have been put in place regarding safety at schools.

Here are five quotes from the interview:

Screening pupils at school

“This will be managed by people who are trained, they screen, they check the temperature ... we have linked every school to a clinic. If you find a child with a high temperature, we will handle it the way it is handled everywhere else.