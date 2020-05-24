Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation as SA awaits move to level 3 lockdown

24 May 2020 - 18:27 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm on Sunday regarding the country’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

The address follows recent meetings of cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Co-ordinating Council, to consider the prospects for the country’s progression from level 4 to level 3 of the national lockdown.

Ramaphosa has held various consultative meetings with the business, labour and community constituencies of the National Economic Development and Labour Council, leaders of political parties, traditional leaders, the leadership of interfaith communities,  the SA Council of Churches, and the tourism industry.

