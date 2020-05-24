'You can drink, but you can't smoke,' Cyril Ramaphosa tells South Africans as lockdown is relaxed

It's official, South Africans will be allowed to buy and sell alcoholic beverages on June 1 after a ban on liquor that lasted more than 60 days.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night as the country moves into alert level 3 of government's strategy of controlling the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But smokers will have to wait a little longer as tobacco products remain banned.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that the National Command Council on Coronavirus had lifted the sale and transportation of alcohol, and that a group of ministers, led by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, had recommended that the tobacco ban remain.

However, the lifting of the alcohol ban comes with conditions as only home consumption will be allowed.

Jogging will now also be allowed at any time of the day as long as it is not done in groups, said Ramaphosa.