'I am not Mazzotti's friend': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to MPs

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday distanced herself from alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti.

During a meeting of the National Council of Provinces, Dlamini-Zuma told MPs that she was not friends with Mazzotti.

DA MP Cathlene Labuschagne had asked her about her association with Mazzotti.

“Smoking continues but the industry has been taken underground. The only logical conclusion is that this is the sole aim of the cabinet and specifically the minister, with regards to this ban.

“The minister is known to have visited Greece and the UK with Mr Mazzotti, who now denies that they are friends. Where will the two unfriendly travel partners be going with your profits once the lockdown is completely lifted, minister?” asked Labuschagne.