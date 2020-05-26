Mkhize says there was no threat to scientists' freedom of speech in public spat with Prof Gray

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said there is no basis to suggest the rights of scientists were being undermined amid the public storm over comments by Professor Glenda Gray.

Mkhize last week criticised Gray after she was quoted by News24 as saying that government’s lockdown strategy was “nonsensical and unscientific”.

Gray is a member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee and chairperson of the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC), and her comments appeared to bolster the arguments of those opposed to the continued lockdown.

She was, however, criticised by Mkhize specifically for her comments about malnutrition.