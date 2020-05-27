Politics

DA begins retrenchment process so as to 'remain robust and efficient'

27 May 2020 - 13:20 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
In a letter titled 'organisational restructuring', the DA announced to staff that as of Wednesday, its HR department would send letters to affected employees and invite them to consultations.
SA's official opposition party, the DA, has taken a “painful but necessary decision” to retrench staff to improve operational effectiveness.

In a letter titled “organisational restructuring”, the DA announced to staff that as of Wednesday, its HR department would send letters to affected employees and invite them to consultations.

 The purpose of the consultations, according to the letter, would be explained to affected staff.

“The party remains committed to respecting and following the legislative process prescribed in respect thereof, please be advised that the federal executive has taken the painful but necessary decision to initiate a section 189A [retrenchment] process in terms of the Labour Relations Act 54 of 1996.

“The decision was taken with a profound appreciation for the impact this may have on our staff during this time of lockdown ... ,” the letter said.

 The DA’s organisational review steering committee told employees that the decision was necessary to ensure the party remained a robust and effective opposition party focused on accountability, growing voters and remaining financially viable.

DA workers face retrenchments.
“While this process may cause some disruption and anxiety, we take comfort in the resilience of our staff.

“Comfort knowing that together we will ensure this process is done correctly and with the necessary respect for each other,” the letter stated.

The authenticity of the letter has been verified by the DA.

