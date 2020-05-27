'He doesn't care anymore' - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams Ramaphosa for lifting ban on churches

Congregations will now be limited to 50 people or less, depending on space available.

Precautionary measures like wearing masks and observing social distancing must be adhered to, said the president.

Under levels 4 and 5 of the lockdown, places of worship were not allowed to operate in accordance with a ban on mass gatherings.

The president's announcement split opinions on social media, with Ndlozi questioning how churches will ensure social distancing and determine which of its congregants are allowed to attend services.

“We are truly on our own,” he said, accusing Ramaphosa of giving up on the fight against Covid-19.