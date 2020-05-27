'He doesn't care anymore' - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams Ramaphosa for lifting ban on churches
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has slammed the decision to reopen churches under level 3 of lockdown.
This after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night announced that recognised places of worship will be allowed to reopen from June 1.
It came after the government's discussions with religious leaders over the opening of spiritual worship and counselling services “subject to certain norms and standards”.
Congregations will now be limited to 50 people or less, depending on space available.
Precautionary measures like wearing masks and observing social distancing must be adhered to, said the president.
Under levels 4 and 5 of the lockdown, places of worship were not allowed to operate in accordance with a ban on mass gatherings.
The president's announcement split opinions on social media, with Ndlozi questioning how churches will ensure social distancing and determine which of its congregants are allowed to attend services.
“We are truly on our own,” he said, accusing Ramaphosa of giving up on the fight against Covid-19.
How will a church determine which 50 people must come to church? And when the Holy Spirit enters a person, or makes a person fall, how will they ensure social distancing?— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 26, 2020
It has collapsed! He does not care anymore!! There is no leadership in this county. We truly are on our own!
Ndlozi also questioned if gyms, concerts and restaurants would now be allowed to operate under level 3 of the lockdown, before firing more criticism at Ramaphosa.
“Our fight against Covid-19 has collapsed because we don't have leadership in this Ramaphosa.” he said.
So... what’s next? Gyms, restaurants, sports, clubs & concerts?? If you say churches must open, what grounds do you have to deny these other spaces to also open?— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 26, 2020
Our fight against Covid-19 has collapsed because we don’t have leadership in this Ramaphosa wenu!