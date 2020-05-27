Politics

'He doesn't care anymore' - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams Ramaphosa for lifting ban on churches

27 May 2020 - 09:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on the decision to reopen places of worship.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on the decision to reopen places of worship.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has slammed the decision to reopen churches under level 3 of lockdown.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night announced that recognised places of worship will be allowed to reopen from June 1.

It came after the government's discussions with religious leaders over the opening of spiritual worship and counselling services “subject to certain norms and standards”.

Congregations will now be limited to 50 people or less, depending on space available.

Precautionary measures like wearing masks and observing social distancing must be adhered to, said the president.

Under levels 4 and 5 of the lockdown, places of worship were not allowed to operate in accordance with a ban on mass gatherings.

The president's announcement split opinions on social media, with Ndlozi questioning how churches will ensure social distancing and determine which of its congregants are allowed to attend services.

“We are truly on our own,” he said, accusing Ramaphosa of giving up on the fight against Covid-19.  

Ndlozi also questioned if gyms, concerts and restaurants would now be allowed to operate under level 3 of the lockdown, before firing more criticism at Ramaphosa.

“Our fight against Covid-19 has collapsed because we don't have leadership in this Ramaphosa.” he said.

MORE

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams move to lockdown level 3 - 'It's black people who will be dying in numbers'

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said most black people are at a greater risk of contracting the coronavirus as many don't have access to quality health care.
Politics
1 day ago

'This is a global pandemic, not a racial one' — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for 'racialising' Covid-19 & lockdown

"I think the SA Covid-19 lockdown was for the white community. It has finally flattened the curve in their white spaces & put all systems in place to ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi rejects Bianca Schoombee's apology: 'No one should forgive racism'

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says he has not forgiven Bianca Schoombee following the resurfacing of her old “racist” tweets which saw her withdraw her ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Mmusi Maimane challenges Zweli Mkhize to share how lockdown 'helped flatten the ... Politics
  2. 'He doesn't care anymore' - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams Ramaphosa for lifting ban on ... Politics
  3. Lindiwe Sisulu defends appointing former minister as new adviser Politics
  4. Cogta MEC slams KZN town for having two mayors, orders new election Politics
  5. Mkhize says there was no threat to scientists' freedom of speech in public spat ... Politics

Latest Videos

'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
"If I lose my job, I lose my whole life":Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
X