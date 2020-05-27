Mmusi Maimane challenges Zweli Mkhize to share how lockdown 'helped flatten the curve'

This comes after claims made by Mkhize on Tuesday, saying flattening the curve was an everyday effort.

Mkhize said the health department was dealing with internal transmissions and it has seen a 25% increase in positive cases in the past week.

“The number of deaths is showing an upward slope, with the most in the Western Cape,” said Mkhize. “We have done 59,677 tests so far and almost 12,922 yesterday (Monday), with 2,999 of yesterday’s tests have been from community testing."

He said 33% of tests have been done in Gauteng. "The number of tests in all provinces is quite large,” he added.

To date, the country has 24,264 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 524 deaths.