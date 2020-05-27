UIF delaying Ters benefits is 'a ticking time bomb', warns DA

Millions of South Africans will possibly not be able to receive any Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Covid-19 relief until the middle of June as the state has still not begun accepting applications for May, the DA has said.

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said in a media statement on Tuesday that applications for the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefits for May would open at midnight that night — but by Wednesday morning the website was still not live.

The benefit is meant to compensate those who have suffered a loss of income because of the coronavirus lockdown.

But even if the website had opened at midnight on May 26, as promised, the DA says the UIF should have begun processing applications as early as mid-May for workers to get their benefit by the end of the month. The delay means that they will only receive their benefit by mid-June, at best — too late to pay bills and put food on the table.