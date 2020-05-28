Allow cigarettes to be sold but ban alcohol, says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday accused the ANC government of making an irrational decision by lifting the ban on alcohol when the country entered level 3 of the national lockdown on June 1.

Malema would rather the ban imposed on the sale of cigarettes be lifted and the ban on alcohol continue.

His reasoning was that hospital trauma units would be overwhelmed by people getting into fights because of alcohol consumption, or women and children being physically abused by intoxicated men.

On the other side, said Malema, there was no evidence of people at hospital trauma units because of tobacco products. To this end, it would have been more rational to unban cigarettes and continue prohibiting alcohol, he said.

“The banning of tobacco should be supported by a scientific explanation and in the absence of that, it is egoism and abuse of power,” Malema charged.