Correlation between people who don’t listen and spread of virus: Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele said there was a correlation between the number of people arrested by his department and the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday evening, Cele said 243,164 people had been arrested since the start of the lockdown period. The bulk of them came from the Western Cape, which currently accounts for the significant majority of Covid-19 cases and deaths in SA.

“There is a relationship that is not very good here. Most of the people that have been arrested, they come from the hot areas. For instance, Western Cape leads in terms of the people that have been arrested, and then Gauteng is second,” said Cele.