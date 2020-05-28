'Highly undesirable to go into election campaign with an interim leader': DA will vote, here's how

Chairperson of the DA's federal council Helen Zille has moved to allay fears that the integrity of the party’s planned virtual congress will be compromised.

In a letter sent to structures of the party — dated May 26 — Zille says that only the elective aspect of the congress will be online, branches will be given the necessary support, the process will not be data intensive and candidates will have access to delegates digitally and telephonically.

“In its deliberations on this matter on the 16th of May 2020, FedEx decided that we would not hold a full deliberative congress at this stage. The facilitation of such a large gathering discussing topical and controversial issues, will require continuous and uninterrupted connectivity and significant amounts of data throughout lengthy proceedings. This may result in some delegates facing obstacles to full access, which would be intolerable. We will have to leave such deliberations to a time where we can meet face-to-face again, or where we have overcome the connectivity challenges,” Zille’s circular reads.

Zille emphasised the need for the election of new leaders to happen this year, before next year’s local government elections, saying it would be “untenable” to have interim leadership for two years.

“I think we can all agree that it is highly undesirable for any party to go into an election campaign with interim leadership, if we want to be taken seriously as an electoral contender.”