It is senseless to ban cigarettes when you sell alcohol, says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday accused the ANC government of making an irrational decision by lifting the ban on alcohol when the country entered level 3 of the national lockdown on June 1.

Malema said it did not make sense to retain the ban on cigarette sales when you have lifted the prohibition of alcohol. He said alcohol was the worst of the two evils, saying both booze and smokes should not be allowed to be sold at level 3.

Malema said hospital trauma units would be overwhelmed by people getting into fights because of alcohol consumption, or women and children being physically abused by intoxicated men.

On the other side, said Malema, there was no evidence of people at hospital trauma units because of tobacco products.

“The banning of tobacco should be supported by a scientific explanation and in the absence of that, it is egoism and abuse of power,” Malema charged.