'Your anxiety shouldn't determine the future of other children': Motshekga to parents

“Your anxiety should not determine the future of other children whose parents do want their children to go to school.”

These are the words of basic education minister Angie Motshekga to parents who have expressed anxieties about sending their children to school during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Motshekga said this during the National Assembly's first virtual sitting on Wednesday.

Since announcing that schools would reopen next week, parents have been expressing their concerns due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country.

To date, SA has 24,264 confirmed cases and 524 deaths.

Schools will open next week for grades 7 and 12, as well as some “smaller schools” of not more than 125 pupils. Other grades will return in a phased approach.