Politics

Deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza hijacked in Midrand, forced to draw cash

29 May 2020 - 10:46 By Iavan Pijoos
Police said Nzuza had left a shopping centre in Midrand when he was followed and stopped by occupants of blue VW Gti Golf with blue lights flashing.
Police said Nzuza had left a shopping centre in Midrand when he was followed and stopped by occupants of blue VW Gti Golf with blue lights flashing.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden

The deputy minister of home affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, was hijacked by at least two gunmen on Thursday afternoon, police confirmed on Friday.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said Nzuza had left a shopping centre in Midrand when he was followed and stopped by occupants of a blue VW GTi Golf with blue lights flashing.

“Two men carrying handguns approached the deputy minister and forced him out of the driver's seat and then on to the floor at the back. They drove around with him, withdrawing money from different ATMs,” Naidoo said.

The incident happened around 4.25pm on Thursday.

Nzuza was later dropped off in Mamelodi West. The suspects fled the scene with Nzuza's blue Range Rover, two cellphones and his wallet.

No arrests have been made.

Anybody who has any information on the suspects is urged to contact the SAPS on its toll free Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or provide information on the MySAPSApp.

MORE

Two Hawks officers & three cash van robbery suspects killed in North West gunfights

Five people have died in bloody confrontations between police and an armed gang, following a cash-in-transit heist on the R503 from Mahikeng to ...
News
2 months ago

Police constable killed in gun battle with 'hijackers' in Mpumalanga

A police constable was shot dead after a car chase with suspected hijackers in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga, at the weekend.
News
4 days ago

KZN man arrested after 'hijacking' ambulance at local hospital

A Pietermaritzburg man was arrested after he allegedly hijacked an ambulance at a local hospital where he was to be admitted on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Herman Mashaba challenges rationality of liquor sale schedules Politics
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to churches: pray but don't touch Politics
  3. John Moodey slams plans for DA's virtual congress Politics
  4. Deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza hijacked in Midrand, forced to draw cash Politics
  5. John Steenhuisen questions 'bizarre' level 3 regulations - 'you can gather, but ... Politics

Latest Videos

Lockdown level 3: All you need to know
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X