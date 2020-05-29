Deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza hijacked in Midrand, forced to draw cash

The deputy minister of home affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, was hijacked by at least two gunmen on Thursday afternoon, police confirmed on Friday.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said Nzuza had left a shopping centre in Midrand when he was followed and stopped by occupants of a blue VW GTi Golf with blue lights flashing.

“Two men carrying handguns approached the deputy minister and forced him out of the driver's seat and then on to the floor at the back. They drove around with him, withdrawing money from different ATMs,” Naidoo said.

The incident happened around 4.25pm on Thursday.

Nzuza was later dropped off in Mamelodi West. The suspects fled the scene with Nzuza's blue Range Rover, two cellphones and his wallet.

No arrests have been made.

Anybody who has any information on the suspects is urged to contact the SAPS on its toll free Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or provide information on the MySAPSApp.