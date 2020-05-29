Eskom has beefed up energy security in lockdown, says Gwede Mantashe

Energy and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has said that the supply of energy will be critical to revive the economy, adding that Eskom has made the most of the lockdown.

The electricity utility has managed to beef up energy security owing to a low demand during the lockdown.

This comes as most businesses reopen for the first time since March on Monday.

Mantashe said collieries that supply Eskom had been operating at full capacity despite the lockdown, ensuring energy security.

Fuel refineries had also been allowed to continue with operations as usual. Four were forced to shut their doors owing to a fall in demand.

However, since the restrained opening of the economy under lockdown level 4, demand sharply increased, leading to low stock of diesel.

Mantashe said he did not foresee a shortage of energy supply when level 3 kicks in.