Herman Mashaba challenges rationality of liquor sale schedules

On Thursday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma highlighted some of the regulations for level 3 of lockdown which come into effect from June 1.

During the address, the minister said the ban on alcohol will be lifted under strict regulations.

Alcohol can only be sold at businesses with valid liquor licences and cannot be consumed where it is bought. Trading hours for licensed liquor stores will be from Mondays to Thursdays between 9am and 5pm.