ANC slams 'racist' attacks on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The ANC has called on police to take action against social media user Danie Herselman for an alleged racist post aimed at minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

This comes after Herselman allegedly replied to a post by another user who posted a status update on Facebook questioning why Dlamini-Zuma was in cabinet.

“How did we end up with another Zuma? Did she get SA in the divorce settlement?” a Facebook user by the name of Andre Scott wrote.

Herselman replied with a picture of Dlamini-Zuma which was edited to make her look like an ape.

The posts have caused an outcry on social media, with scores of people coming out to slam racism and defend Dlamini-Zuma.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Friday night issued a video also slamming Herselman.

Duarte called Herselman a racist who had absolutely no respect for human beings or human life.

In a statement on Saturday ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe condemned the attack on Dlamini-Zuma, saying the comments were “racist, sexist and misogynistic”.

“We view this as a gross human rights violation and add our voice to the calls made by the ANCWL for both the Human Rights Commission and the SA Police Service to immediately investigate and take appropriate action on this matter,” said Mabe.

The ANC called on its members to be prepared to resist vicious personal attacks on Dlamini-Zuma both on social media and also by opening charges of hate speech.