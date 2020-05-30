Politics

ANC slams 'racist' attacks on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

30 May 2020 - 11:02 By aphiwe deklerk
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Image: GCIS

The ANC has called on police to take action against social media user Danie Herselman for an alleged racist post aimed at minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

This comes after Herselman allegedly replied to a post by another user who posted a status update on Facebook questioning why Dlamini-Zuma was in cabinet.

“How did we end up with another Zuma? Did she get SA in the divorce settlement?” a Facebook user by the name of Andre Scott wrote.

Herselman replied with a picture of Dlamini-Zuma which was edited to make her look like an ape.

The posts have caused an outcry on social media, with scores of people coming out to slam racism and defend Dlamini-Zuma.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Friday night issued a video also slamming Herselman.

Duarte called Herselman a racist who had absolutely no respect for human beings or human life.

In a statement on Saturday ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe condemned the attack on Dlamini-Zuma, saying the comments were “racist, sexist and misogynistic”.

“We view this as a gross human rights violation and add our voice to the calls made by the ANCWL for both the Human Rights Commission and the SA Police Service to immediately investigate and take appropriate action on this matter,” said Mabe.

The ANC called on its members to be prepared to resist vicious personal attacks on Dlamini-Zuma both on social media and also by opening charges of hate speech.

“The ANC once again pledges our full support to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Dr Dlamini-Zuma, Dr Zweli Mkhize, and the entire cabinet.

“We commend them for their selfless service, and the outstanding work that they carry out on behalf of our whole nation. In doing so the ANC calls on every citizen to give them the full support and gratitude that they deserve,” said Mabe

Dlamini-Zuma has been under heavy criticism since the start of the lockdown due to her stance on the banning of cigarette sales.

A lot of criticism has been directed at her hard stance, even by opposition political parties who have questioned her relationship with alleged cigarette smuggler, Adriano Mazzotti.

