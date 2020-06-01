Mzwandile Masina's Twitter account deactivated following ANC rebuke

Mzwandile Masina's Twitter account was deactivated shortly after he dared the ANC to fire him for his "radical" views on nationalisation.

In the space of about an hour, the ANC issued a statement rebuking the Ekurhuleni mayor for his comments on Twitter, in which he voiced support for EFF leader Julius Malema.

Masina's response was to call on the ANC to remove him from office rather than gag him.

"I stand firm in the nationalisation of commanding heights," he tweeted.

He even tagged the DA, asking the official opposition party to "take me".

The ANC had called Masina out for a tweet on Sunday pledging support for Malema's call for the "white economy" to fall.