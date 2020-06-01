DA wants parliament to probe NDZ over cigarette ban backtrack

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone wants parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests to investigate whether co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma misled the public in justifying the ban on tobacco products during certain levels of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a statement on Monday, Mazzone said it came to light last week that Dlamini-Zuma “misled” South Africans about the amount of public participation her department received supporting the ban on the sale of cigarettes during the lockdown.

She cited comments made by the minister during a televised media briefing on April 29, in which she said that her department had received more than 2,000 public submissions supporting such a ban.

Mazzone told TimesLIVE that Dlamini-Zuma had repeated this claim during a briefing to a parliamentary committee.

“Now it has been revealed that the minister had not even received 2,000 submissions in total, let alone that many supporting her ban,” she said.