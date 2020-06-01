Politics

DA wants parliament to probe NDZ over cigarette ban backtrack

01 June 2020 - 17:11 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA
Natasha Mazzone says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told parliament that she had received 2,000 messages of support for the tobacco ban whereas the true number was a mere 454 submissions.
Natasha Mazzone says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told parliament that she had received 2,000 messages of support for the tobacco ban whereas the true number was a mere 454 submissions.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Edrea du Toit

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone wants parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests to investigate whether co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma misled the public in justifying the ban on tobacco products during certain levels of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a statement on Monday, Mazzone said it came to light last week that Dlamini-Zuma “misled” South Africans about the amount of public participation her department received supporting the ban on the sale of cigarettes during the lockdown.

She cited comments made by the minister during a televised media briefing on April 29, in which she said that her department had received more than 2,000 public submissions supporting such a ban.

Mazzone told TimesLIVE that Dlamini-Zuma had repeated this claim during a briefing to a parliamentary committee.

“Now it has been revealed that the minister had not even received 2,000 submissions in total, let alone that many supporting her ban,” she said.

Gareth Cliff outlines his issues with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in an open letter

Gareth Cliff pens open letter to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Mazzone added that court documents filed by Dlamini-Zuma herself in response to a court challenge by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) reveal that the minister received only 1,535 submissions - and of these, 47.2% had nothing to do with cigarettes or smoking, 23.3% were in favour of smoking and only 29.6% supported the ban. This amounts to a mere 454 submissions, she said.

The DA will therefore lodge a complaint against Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday morning, in terms of the MPs' code of ethical conduct, which requires MPs to maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of parliament and thereby engender the respect and confidence that society needs to have in parliament as a representative institution.

“The minister has a duty of care to ensure that she provides parliament with correct information - just like former minister Lynne Brown had a duty of care to provide the correct information to parliament,” she said.

Mazzone said it was even more important when the information used during the state of disaster had repercussions on decisions being made that affect millions of South Africans on many levels.

“It should never be this easy for any minister to mislead their colleagues and the public to further their own agendas,” she said.

She claimed that Dlamini-Zuma’s actions have contravened and failed to maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of parliament in terms of the MPs' code of conduct, and she must therefore be held accountable by the committee and penalised according to its rules.

In February 2018, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that then public enterprises minister Lynne Brown had inadvertently misled the National Assembly when she denied there were engagements between power utility Eskom and the Gupta-linked company Trillian Capital Partners.

The DA had laid a complaint with the public protector that the minister violated the executive ethics code.

Brown argued that she had simply relayed information received from senior Eskom employees in response to a parliamentary question.

READ MORE:

ANC slams 'racist' attacks on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The ANC has called on police to take action against social media user Danie Herselaman for an alleged racist post aimed at minister Nkosazana ...
Politics
2 days ago

'The president should have announced the changes' - Ramaphosa on the cigarette U-turn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that the backtrack on cigarette sales in level 4 should have been communicated by himself and not by ...
Politics
21 hours ago

John Steenhuisen questions 'bizarre' level 3 regulations - 'you can gather, but no haircut, or cigarettes?'

Steenhuisen says the new regulations are "bizarre"
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. DA wants parliament to probe NDZ over cigarette ban backtrack Politics
  2. Blanket opening of schools 'would have been risky': Angie Motshekga Politics
  3. 'Not all schools were ready to open': Angie Motshekga Politics
  4. Ramaphosa beefs up prosecutions office with three senior appointments Politics
  5. RECORDED | Motshekga to brief media on readiness for reopening of schools under ... Politics

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X