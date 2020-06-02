Politics

King Goodwill Zwelithini's budget increases to R71.3m

02 June 2020 - 15:47 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
King Goodwill Zwelithini's annual budget has been increased by more than R4.5m. File photo.
Image: THEMBINKOSI DWAYISA

While the KwaZulu-Natal government tightens its belt to support the national government's Covid-19 fund with a R6bn cash injection, the province has decided to increase Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s annual budget by more than R4.5m. 

The Zulu royal household’s annual budget was announced by premier Sihle Zikalala during his budget announcement in the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

“In 2020/2021, the king support and royal house branch has been allocated R71.3m,” said Zikalala.

This is an increase from the R66.7m the province gave the king in the 2019/2020 financial year.

Zikalala said the Zulu monarchy was a key institution in a democratic dispensation that is recognised by the provincial government. 

"In the sixth administration the monarch still plays a crucial role in supporting government programmes and preserving culture," he said

However, he said the Zulu Royal House Trust (ZRHT) will focus sharply on revenue-generating activities. 

“A revenue-generating plan has been developed. The trust will perform upgrades, repairs and maintenance on all eight royal palaces, including KwaDlamahlahla, KwaKhethomthandayo, KwaKhangela, KwaLinduzulu, eNyokeni, Osuthu, Ondini and eMachobeni /Ingwavuma,” he said.

Zikalala said support from the king and royal house to the provincial government comes in the form of coordination and management of Zwelithini’s traditional and cultural events, providing logistical services and the maintenance of the royal palaces. 

“The King Support and Royal House unit will continue to partake in  important national ceremonies and traditional functions of the province. These include the opening of the provincial legislature, opening of the traditional house, and hosting various cultural events His majesty will also continue to install Amakhosi statutorily and in terms of traditional customs,” said Zikalala. 

