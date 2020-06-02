KZN to give back over R6bn to national government for Covid-19 relief funds

The KwaZulu-Natal government will repurpose its budget and return R6.21bn to the national government for the 2020/21 financial year as part of its equitable contribution to the “extraordinary coronavirus budget” of R500bn injected into the economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500bn relief package to combat the pandemic, allocate money for municipalities for provision of services, issue grants to relieve the plight of the poorest, fund job creation, provide tax relief for distressed businesses, provide assistance for spaza shops and small businesses, and to be used as a loan guarantee scheme for qualifying businesses.

Of the R500bn, R130bn will be funded from within existing government financial resources.