ANC Ekurhuleni distances itself from Masina's 'white economy' tweets
The ANC in Ekurhuleni has distanced itself from its mayor Mzwandile Masina's public support of Julius Malema’s view on the collapse of the "white economy".
This came after a regional executive committee (REC) meeting on Tuesday afternoon which was called to make Masina explain his tweets.
It issued a statement on Wednesday as Masina was addressing the co-operative governance & traditional affairs portfolio committee where he also seemed to make a U-turn on his apparent full support of Malema’s views on Monday.
In the committee's statement, it made it clear that collapsing the economy was not ANC policy.
“The REC provided political counsel to the regional chairperson, or the REC as a whole to raise and confine views within the policy position of the ANC.
“In this regard, any perspective or idea that supports the collapse of the economy is not a policy position of the ANC,” said Ekurhuleni ANC secretary TK Nciza. He said ANC leaders, including Masina, must at all times adhere to the policy prescripts of the ANC on social media conduct.
He said the REC expressed a firm view that discussions on economic policies or any other policy content must be articulated in line with the ANC policy positions, principles and constitutional prescripts.
“Furthermore, the REC emphasised the importance of ANC leaders and members raising ANC policy positions and views without attachments to perspectives, characters and content that borders on transgressing what the ANC stands for.
“The REC emphasises this view on the basis that ANC leaders must at all times strive to protect the identity of the ANC from being diluted,” said Nciza.
Addressing the portfolio committee, Masina told parliament that his tweet was not in support of the collapse of the “white economy” but rather to "nationalise the commanding heights of the economy".
In his original tweet, Masina had quoted an article headlined "let the white economy collapse, says Malema”, with his support.
“I fully agree with my friend on this one @Julius_S_Malema. Until we nationalise all commanding heights of the economy- we need to restart this economy and make sure it favors the majority. Things can’t be sane again,” [sic] Masina tweeted.
After a statement by his party’s national office, Masina went on the offensive, even suggesting that he was ready to quit his job.
But Nciza said Masina had since withdrawn his threats to resign after they accepted his presentation during Tuesday’s meeting.