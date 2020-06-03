ANC Gauteng: Masina's backing of Malema’s call to collapse white economy is closed

The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) has declared closed the controversy surrounding Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina for calling for the nationalisation of the country’s economy and ostensibly backing Julius Malema’s call to “let white economy collapse”.

This was said by ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe following a PEC meeting.

Masina found himself in hot water for calling for the nationalisation of “commanding heights of the economy” with Luthuli House – the ANC headquarters - rebuking him on Monday.

The ANC Ekurhuleni regional chairperson was then hauled over the coals by his own regional executive committee on Tuesday to account for his tweet.

On Wednesday, Masina was grilled about the same issue by the portfolio committee of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) in a virtual meeting.

It was at the Wednesday meeting of the portfolio committee where Masina backtracked and pulled the “I was misquoted” card.