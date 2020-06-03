Fikile Mbalula satisfied that OR Tambo is ready for domestic flights

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says he is satisfied with the measures put in place at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg as domestic travel resumes in level 3 of the lockdown.

Airports Company SA (Acsa) CEO Mpumi Mpofu accompanied Mbalula on Wednesday as he tested the airport’s state of readiness in anticipation of a gradual increase in air travel for business purposes over the next few weeks.

The company said it had put in place “extensive” physical measures, standard operating procedures and staff training necessary to give effect to level 3 lockdown regulations.

Mbalula's tour of the airport took him through each stage of the passenger’s journey: from arrival at the airport, through access control and screening, to check-in, security checkpoints and to the boarding of an aircraft.

The company said it had implemented that same protocols and procedures across its three airports that reopened this week; OR Tambo International, Cape Town International and King Shaka International.