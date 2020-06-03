Government makes second attempt to delay tobacco ban court case

The government appears intent on opposing that application, but is also using it as a basis to argue for the postponement of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita's) matter.

State attorney Arista Wasserman, who last week tried and failed to persuade the high court in Pretoria to postpone the hearing of the Fita cigarette ban challenge for at least two weeks, on Tuesday made another appeal to judge president Dunstan Mlambo for the hearing of the matter to be delayed, reports BusinessLIVE.

The matter is due to be heard on June 9 and 10 before Mlambo and two other judges.

“At first blush this might seem like a delaying tactic on the part of the president and the minister,” Wasserman stated in a four-page letter.

“This is not so. It is an attempt to ensure that the lawfulness of Regulation 45 (which governs the cigarette ban under lockdown level 3) is justly determined.”

According to Wasserman, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma should be given additional time to provide a record of the government’s decision to uphold the cigarette ban under level 3 through Regulation 45.

Dlamini-Zuma has already provided a record of the decision that the government argues justified Regulation 27, which continued the cigarette ban under lockdown level 4. In that record, which has been criticised for being inaccurate and selective in its interpretation of the risks of Covid-19 to smokers, the minister had contended that the cigarette ban would result in a “sizeable number” of South Africans quitting the habit.

“The poor and youth are particularly likely to quit,” she said.

In addition to stressing that the government’s cigarette ban decision was driven by health concerns, Dlamini-Zuma sought to undermine any suggestion that the illicit cigarette trade was booming as a result of the ban. She argued that the only way to deal decisively with that trade was to ensure that demand for cigarettes was reduced.