State capture hearings to resume end June or early July: Raymond Zondo

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo expects the inquiry into state capture to resume in the next three to four weeks.

“There are still things that need to be sorted out. It’s not clear to us if witnesses can travel between provinces to testify at the commission,” said Zondo, the chairperson of the commission, during a media briefing on Wednesday.

It is expected that the commission can resume in the last week of June or at the beginning of July.

Zondo said the commission needed some time to finalise and clarify the list of witnesses and those who would be travelling to Gauteng. It would also need to look at how its investigators will travel between provinces.