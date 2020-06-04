Charge those accused of stealing cable with economic sabotage: Mbalula

He said the act effectively elevates the crime of cable theft in the rail environment, among other crimes, to economic sabotage.

“We continue to work closely with the justice, crime prevention and security cluster to ensure that we eliminate these syndicates.”

Those who were arrested must be charged, convicted and receive the highest sentence, he added. “This will not only deter other criminals but will ensure our work to fix Prasa is not derailed. We have the law on our side — it must be used.”

He said the act also imposes a maximum sentence of 30 years for individuals and a fine of up to R100m for corporate entities.

Mbalula applauded the police, Prasa security and the community for their swift actions leading to the arrest of the suspected criminals.

Giving an example of a successful conviction, the minister said criminals who stole Telkom cables worth R35,000 had recently been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.