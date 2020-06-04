George Floyd killing triggers ANC, SACP and Cosatu to start Black Friday

George Floyd's death at the hands of the police has sparked protests across the US and beyond. It has also inspired the ANC-led tripartite alliance to start a campaign to raise awareness of the “demon of racism”.

The ruling party will on Friday launch “Black Friday” to show solidarity with African Americans. The campaign includes a call for South Africans to wear black every Friday to show solidarity in the fight against racism, said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

Duarte said institutionalised racism must be confronted by progressive forces about the world, including South Africa.

“The USA, and its African American community in particular, has played a critical role in our own struggle against the institutionalised racism of apartheid,” she said.