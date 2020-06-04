Government to appeal high court ruling that lockdown rules are 'invalid'

The cabinet also approved the extension of the national state of disaster by another month, meaning it will now end on July 15. The law makes provision for the declaration to last for 90 days and thereafter it can only be extended on a month-to-month basis.

Mthembu said the government would first take its appeal to the North Gauteng High Court.

He was emphatic that the government’s decisions during the nationwide lockdown were all justifiable.

“In our view, those regulations were properly enacted and they serve a particular purpose. So we don’t believe that anybody or any other court will come to the same conclusion as the North Gauteng High Court,” he said.

“That is why we will be starting with the same court, and of course then go to the Supreme Court of Appeal because we believe that other courts will come to a different decision and conclusion on the invalidity of the regulations that kicked in at level 4 and 3 of the disaster levels.

“We are concerned and that is why we are taking the matter on appeal. We believe that our decision-making methodology was very open and we did not do anything that will justify what the court arrived at. That is why we are taking the matter on appeal.

“We are very confident that what we did - the articulation of levels, starting with level 5 - were crafted to save lives. That is what we are about.”

The cabinet has also expressed concern over the “intensity and increase” of infections in the Western Cape, which has the highest number of infections in the country.

Ramaphosa will on Friday meet the province's premier Alan Winde and other officials to assess their management of the crisis.