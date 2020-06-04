IN QUOTES | 'A lot of work was done during the lockdown' - Raymond Zondo on commission

Deputy Chief justice Raymond Zondo briefed the media on Wednesday about the work on the commission during the lockdown. He also detailed ways in which the commission would proceed with hearings to ensure that it concludes its work on time.

Here's what he said in six quotes:

Working under lockdown

“Although during level 5 and 4, the commission did not have public hearings that doesn’t mean that work was not continuing. There is a lot of work that everyone was able to do remotely. The members of the legal team, investigation team and myself. When I left Gauteng before the lockdown, I brought a lot of work so I could continue working. There is a lot of work that we were able to do remotely.”

Covid-19 ready

“There is an original plan for Covid-19 that is in place. There are final details that are being worked on for workers coming back, and I’m told that it should be finalised next week. On the 15th of June, the personnel of the commission will return, but even then, the attitude of the commission is that those who can work from home should continue to.”

Resuming public hearings

“I thought we would be able to resume public hearings on the 17th of June but once I saw the level 3 regulations, I formed a view that there were challenges and that is in part why I spoke to the president on Friday. There will be co-operation from the executives and there is no reason we should not be able to resume hearings either in the last week of June or first week of July.”