KZN government distances itself from bizarre Twitter 'campaign' on 2020 budget vote

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has distanced itself from a bizarre online “campaign” that promoted the provincial budget, tabled on Tuesday, on social media platforms.

In a statement on Thursday, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala said no department had paid influencers to tweet a hashtag promoting the 2020 budget presentations.

“It has come to the provincial government's attention that there are social media users who are posting disgusting images using the 2020 KZN Budget as their hashtag, claiming they have been paid to do so.

“We want to put it on record that no single provincial government department has paid any influencers to promote their budget votes,” Zikalala said in a statement.

The “campaign” was a sensational minefield of cringeworthy tweets bearing content unrelated to the budget, besides the hashtag.