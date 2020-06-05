Covid-19 sparks budget woes for City of Tshwane

The City of Tshwane is looking at huge budget shortfalls amid low revenue collections due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a report to parliament’s co-operative governance & traditional affairs’ portfolio committee the city said its 2020/21 budget, which is currently out for public comment, will have to be adjusted downwards.

This is as a result of projected revenue collection shortfalls as a number of residents and businesses are unable to pay the city due to economic hardships forced by the Covid-19 lockdown which kicked-off in March.

“ To accommodate the lower collection levels, the 2020/2021 expenditure budget will have to be adjusted downwards.

“With the additional Covid-19 costs, it would be extremely challenging, bearing in mind that the normal service delivery levels in all areas will have to be maintained,” reads the report.

It said that the city would have to implement cost containment measures.

“But these [measures] shouldn’t result in significant savings as they were already implemented in 2019/2020,” reads the report.