IN PICS | EFF protests against US in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

08 June 2020 - 12:32 By timeslive
EFF members held a peaceful picket outside the US consulate in Sandton where they observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of prayer in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

EFF leaders and  supporters came out in their numbers on Monday morning to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, and to call for justice for local victims of police brutality.

Leader Julius Malema was at the embassy in Pretoria, while his deputy Floyd Shivambu coloured the streets of Sandton red as the party put on a peaceful demonstration.

The party observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of prayer, the time police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd, resulting in his death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25 2020.

EFF leader Julius Malema, outside the US embassy in Pretoria during a solidarity protest against racism and white supremacy.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu addresses party supporters outside the US consulate in Sandton.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
An EFF supporter in Sandton on Monday morning. The party protested in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in the US.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo
EFF supporters show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement after countless murders of black people in the US at the hands of police.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo
EFF members held a peaceful picket outside the US Consulate General in Sandton where they observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of prayer in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
An EFF supporter carries the party's flag as he walks past the US Consulate General in Sandton in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo
A protester holds up placards as he walks in Sandton on Monday morning.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

