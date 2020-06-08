IN PICS | EFF protests against US in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement
08 June 2020 - 12:32
EFF leaders and supporters came out in their numbers on Monday morning to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, and to call for justice for local victims of police brutality.
Leader Julius Malema was at the embassy in Pretoria, while his deputy Floyd Shivambu coloured the streets of Sandton red as the party put on a peaceful demonstration.
The party observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of prayer, the time police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd, resulting in his death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25 2020.
