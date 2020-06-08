IN QUOTES | David Mabuza on Free State's Covid-19 strategy, the economy and where he thinks Western Cape lost it

Speaking in Mangaung over the weekend, Mabuza said the province's plan in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic was “very comprehensive” and the provincial report showed that it had almost traced 99% of the contacts from its first case.

To date, the province has 361 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with nine deaths and 152 recoveries.

Here is Mabuza's address in five quotes:

Leadership

“I want to take this opportunity to appreciate the work and contribution of the Free State Province in combating the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“Under your leadership, this province has screened 61% of its population and has contact tracing levels of about 99%.”

Where Western Cape lost it

“I think that is the point where Western Cape lost it, they couldn’t trace their contacts. The virus was spreading unnoticed and it just became a problem.”