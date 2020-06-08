IN QUOTES | David Mabuza on Free State's Covid-19 strategy, the economy and where he thinks Western Cape lost it
Deputy President David Mabuza has given the Free State's Covid-19 leadership and strategy a thumbs up, despite increasing numbers of confirmed cases.
Speaking in Mangaung over the weekend, Mabuza said the province's plan in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic was “very comprehensive” and the provincial report showed that it had almost traced 99% of the contacts from its first case.
To date, the province has 361 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with nine deaths and 152 recoveries.
Here is Mabuza's address in five quotes:
Leadership
“I want to take this opportunity to appreciate the work and contribution of the Free State Province in combating the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
“Under your leadership, this province has screened 61% of its population and has contact tracing levels of about 99%.”
Where Western Cape lost it
“I think that is the point where Western Cape lost it, they couldn’t trace their contacts. The virus was spreading unnoticed and it just became a problem.”
Opening of the economy
“As people return to their workplaces, as students return to school, and as travel restrictions are relaxed, we must maintain our discipline so that new infections are averted.
“Free State should expand its efforts to ensure that it utilises all the elements of what we have called the Coronavirus Prevention Toolbox.”
Deaths
“The world as we have known it has changed in a manner unimagined. Fear and uncertainty have become part of our daily lives.
“People have lost their loved ones. Some did not get even an opportunity to bid their loved ones farewell. Unfortunately, this was necessitated by conditions of history.”
Stigma of coronavirus
“One of our key responsibilities is fighting stigma as we tackle this pandemic — for stigma perpetuates discrimination. It discourages those infected by Covid-19 to seek medical attention, thereby undermining our efforts of defeating this pandemic.”
“We all have a responsibility to take charge and play an active role in combating the spread and transmission of this virus, as we have done in the past when faced with similar challenges such as HIV and TB epidemics.”