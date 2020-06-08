Politics

Joburg mayor self-isolates after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

08 June 2020 - 17:51 By TimesLIVE
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has gone into self-isolation after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Image: Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa

Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has gone into self-isolation after an employee in his office tested positive for Covid-19.

In a short statement, Makhubo's office said the staffer had tested positive “following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week”.

“The said staffer is now in recovery and is self-isolating at home,” the statement read.

It said Makhubo had recently tested negative for the respiratory illness, but had taken a second test in the wake of the confirmed case. He would remain in self-isolation until the test result was known.

“The entire staff complement in the executive mayor's office has also, as a precaution, undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status.

“The mayor has wished the said staff member well during his treatment and recovery process.”

