Joburg mayor self-isolates after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

In a short statement, Makhubo's office said the staffer had tested positive “following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week”.

“The said staffer is now in recovery and is self-isolating at home,” the statement read.

It said Makhubo had recently tested negative for the respiratory illness, but had taken a second test in the wake of the confirmed case. He would remain in self-isolation until the test result was known.

“The entire staff complement in the executive mayor's office has also, as a precaution, undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status.

“The mayor has wished the said staff member well during his treatment and recovery process.”