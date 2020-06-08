Joburg mayor self-isolates after staff member tests positive for Covid-19
Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has gone into self-isolation after an employee in his office tested positive for Covid-19.
In a short statement, Makhubo's office said the staffer had tested positive “following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week”.
“The said staffer is now in recovery and is self-isolating at home,” the statement read.
It said Makhubo had recently tested negative for the respiratory illness, but had taken a second test in the wake of the confirmed case. He would remain in self-isolation until the test result was known.
“The entire staff complement in the executive mayor's office has also, as a precaution, undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status.
“The mayor has wished the said staff member well during his treatment and recovery process.”