Malema takes aim at Ramaphosa at #BLM protest: 'He sold out'

EFF leader Julius Malema on Monday took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, who he accused of having no right to speak on #BlackLivesMatter and of "selling out" pre-1994.

Malema was speaking at the EFF's march to the US embassy in Pretoria in the wake of global protests against the killing of American George Floyd by police.

Ramaphosa, in his capacity as ANC president, last Friday launched the Black Friday campaign, also in support of the worldwide outrage inspired by Floyd’s death.

The firebrand EFF leader said Ramaphosa was the last person would could say anything about black lives, accusing him of complicity in the killing of mineworkers in Marikana in 2012.

“Ramaphosa has got no leg to even pretend that he cares about the lives of black people,” said Malema.