'We do not speak to the devil': EFF KZN as it protests outside US consulate

“That racist cop knelt on George Floyd until he passed on. We want to remind them that as an organisation formed to fight for the liberation of a black child, we saw it as our duty to come here to demonstrate.

“Because of imperialism and racism, we have had enough. We cannot breathe but we are not going to die like that. We will fight back. If somebody must die, it will not be one of us,” said Khoza.

He said racism in SA will also not be tolerated.

“We send a very clear message to the racists here at home to say their racism is not going to be tolerated. We are going to fight back and we are going to fight racism. Anybody who displays any signs of racism, be it in factories, private spaces, public, we will take them on,” Khoza said.