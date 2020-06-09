Dlamini-Zuma slams 'vague' lockdown judgment as lawyers file appeal

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has argued that a judgment which labelled lockdown regulations as “invalid” was vague and does not tell her which rules should be changed and how she should do so.

This is contained in court papers filed on behalf of the Cogta minister on Monday as she seeks to appeal the high court judgment.

Last week, the North Gauteng High Court declared that the lockdown level 3 and 4 regulations promulgated by Dlamini-Zuma were “unconstitutional” and “invalid”.

Judge Norman Davis suspended the declaration of invalidity for 14 days, giving the government time to “review, amend and republish regulations” which were consistent with the constitution.

The matter, Dlamini-Zuma's lawyers argue, should be heard on an urgent basis by the Supreme Court of Appeal.