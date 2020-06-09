Ensuring students' safety key to reopening universities: Nzimande

The government is trying to strike a balance between saving lives and saving the academic year.

This is according to higher education minister Blade Nzimande, who was speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday.

He said since the beginning of lockdown level 3, universities across the country had been allowed to open campuses and residences for 33% of their student population. However, there are conditions on who qualifies for this group. Only the following students are allowed to return: