In Quotes| Julius Malema takes pot shots at Ramaphosa and calls for better treatment of black people

“Anyone who instructed the killing of people in Marikana has no leg to stand on, they cannot claim that black lives matter.

“Therefore, [President Cyril] Ramaphosa has no leg to even pretend that he cares about the lives of black people.”

EFF leader Julius Malema made these comments during a protest march held by the party in Sandton on Monday.

The march was in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US and around the world.

Here's Malema's address in seven quotes:

Black people in Africa

“We must start caring about the lives of black people here in Africa first. Anyone who instructed the killing of people in Marikana has no leg to stand on, they cannot claim that black lives matter.”

'Bastard called Cyril'

“This bastard called Cyril sold this country even before he became president. The first speech that Nelson Mandela gave after prison, he said we would nationalise until Cyril took him to meet the Mennel family and he said 'it's not going to work' and abandoned the radical economic programme that existed since the formation of the youth league.”

Respect and dignity

“When you kill Zimbabweans, Nigerians and Mozambicans here in SA you’re teaching the world that it is OK to kill black people. We must treat black lives with respect and dignity in Africa first.”

Flip-flopping

“You come and say 'black lives matter' but you support the border. You don't like imperialism, you don't like colonialism but you support the border. The border was created by colonisers, the border was created by imperialists yet you claim to be progressive, yet you wake up without land, without jobs but with free data.”

Putting out fires

“We believe that all Black Lives Matter. Just because we are assisting with putting out the fire on one house that is burning does not mean we do not support other lives.”

Collins Khosa

“When we heard of the brutal murder of Collins Khosa, as the EFF we moved in and lent a helping hand to the family. We have assisted with the burial costs of Collins Khosa, we have provided the family with the best of SA’s legal minds to fight for justice for his family.”

Clout chasers

“When you assist someone, you should do it silently. Now, you’re forcing us to speak on something that we did not want to speak on because you think we do not care for our people at home.”