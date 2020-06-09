Phumzile van Damme takes aim at the 'Beckys' and 'Karens' who are 'tired of hearing about racism'
DA shadow communications minister Phumzile van Damme has slammed the “Beckys” and “Karens” of the world who are “tired of hearing about racism”.
Over the past few weeks, thousands of people around the world have rallied in solidarity with anti-racism protests in the US, after the killing of George Floyd.
This week, Van Damme took aim at those who thought that “racism is just words” and “words don’t hurt”.
In a series of tweets, Van Damme highlighted the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Words are violence,” she said. “Violence is not only physical but also mental. Physical pain heals. Mental pain takes years to heal, if ever. Post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety. That is the harm racist words cause. Shut up with your 'BUT ...'”
“Be strong and get over it.”— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 7, 2020
Well then Becky, I see you have a broken leg. Never mind it, just get over the pain and just walk on it. Be strong. Mental health is just as important as physical health. It 👏🏾 hurts 👏🏾 just 👏🏾 as 👏🏾 much.
Van Damme also asked why those who claimed not to be racists were “offended” when racists were called out.
Van Damme called on people not to be shamed into silence but rather to fight for the rights of all groups that have been discriminated against and disadvantaged for centuries.
When it was suggested that the “Karens” are going to cry and say they are being silenced, Van Damme said they were used to their “racist views going unchallenged”.
Next they’ll claim that social media is silencing them 😏 No, Karen, the world is telling you your views are BS. You’re so used to your racist views going unchallenged & now that the world is calling you out, you become the victim that you tell other people they should stop being https://t.co/vo7dtyr2Fw— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 7, 2020
“Karen” and “Becky” are terms used for a person perceived to be entitled, racist and anti-blackness.