Phumzile van Damme takes aim at the 'Beckys' and 'Karens' who are 'tired of hearing about racism'

DA shadow communications minister Phumzile van Damme has slammed the “Beckys” and “Karens” of the world who are “tired of hearing about racism”.

Over the past few weeks, thousands of people around the world have rallied in solidarity with anti-racism protests in the US, after the killing of George Floyd.

This week, Van Damme took aim at those who thought that “racism is just words” and “words don’t hurt”.

In a series of tweets, Van Damme highlighted the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Words are violence,” she said. “Violence is not only physical but also mental. Physical pain heals. Mental pain takes years to heal, if ever. Post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety. That is the harm racist words cause. Shut up with your 'BUT ...'”