Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa sends condolences to families as Covid-19 deaths reach the 1,000 mark

President says government has been advised the pandemic will get worse

09 June 2020 - 14:14 By Sisanda Mbolekwa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the patience and solidarity demonstrated by so many South Africans has saved many thousands of lives.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the patience and solidarity demonstrated by so many South Africans has saved many thousands of lives.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday sent his condolences to all South Africans who have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus.

His message came as the Covid-19 death toll in the country passed the 1,000 mark on Monday, reaching 1,080.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said each death was a tragedy.

“Each one represents a unique life: a parent, a child, a sibling or a friend. Each one leaves behind a family and a community in mourning,” said Ramaphosa.

“We should take this moment to remind ourselves that the coronavirus presents a real danger to all of us. While it may be an invisible enemy, it is nevertheless deadly.” 

Ramaphosa said the government had used the lockdown period to build the capacity of the health system, adding thousands of hospital and quarantine beds, securing adequate medical supplies and personal protective equipment, and putting training and protocols in place at all health-care facilities to prepare for an increase in infections.

“These measures will prove invaluable as the number of cases continues to increase. Indeed, this is the moment we have prepared for. We have been advised by experts that the pandemic will become worse before it gets better,” he said.

The president acknowledged there were “some who tried to downplay the threat posed” by the coronavirus.

However, “the majority of South Africans have understood its danger and have acted accordingly. Indeed, the patience and solidarity demonstrated by so many South Africans has saved many thousands of lives”, he said.

More than 400,000 deaths have now been recorded across the world, making Covid-19 one of the most devastating pandemics in the last century.

MORE

1,000 deaths: SA hits grim Covid-19 milestone

South Africa on Monday night reached a grim milestone as the country battles to contain the coronavirus: more than 1,000 people have now died from ...
News
17 hours ago

Eastern Cape Covid-19 death toll predicted to hit 6,000 by peak in November

The Eastern Cape could see up to 6,000 deaths in the next four months due to Covid-19
News
2 hours ago

Global virus death toll passes 400,000

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 400,000 people since it emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 1430 ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'We are not a separate state': ANC on deployment of cabinet ministers to ... Politics
  2. Phumzile van Damme takes aim at the 'Beckys' and 'Karens' who are 'tired of ... Politics
  3. In Quotes| Julius Malema takes pot shots at Ramaphosa and calls for better ... Politics
  4. Consultants net millions from SAA business rescue Politics
  5. Herman Mashaba opens criminal case over 'leaked' public protector report Politics

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X