WATCH LIVE | Nzimande gives update for reopening of universities under level 3

Nzimande said the reopening of institutions of higher learning will take place in stages, drawn directly from the various levels of the lockdown.

“The sector is committed to resume academic activities in line with the national risk-adjusted strategy. This includes putting remote learning systems in place as well as planning the gradual return to various campuses during various phases of the risk-adjusted strategy,” he added.

Under level 3, a maximum of 33% of the student population will be allowed to return to campuses, delivery sites and residences on condition that they can be safely accommodated.

This will include: