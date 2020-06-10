Politics

ANC MP Dorah Dlamini dies hours after attending parly meeting

10 June 2020 - 15:48 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA
MP Dorah Dlamini died on Tuesday, the ANC confirmed on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

ANC MP Dorah Dlamini died just hours after virtually attending a National Assembly plenary session on Tuesday. She was 57.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina announced the news of Dlamini's passing in a text message to ANC MPs on Wednesday morning.

She wrote: “It is with sad greatness to wake up with heartbreaking news that Dorah Dlamini MP from KZN passed on last night. She attended plenary on virtual platform yesterday. She had her child with her on the virtual screen yesterday.

“Yesterday she started complaining about very bad, sharp pains.”

In a short statement, Majodina said: “The ANC caucus has lost a dedicated public representative who served until her last moments.”

She revealed that Dlamini had visited schools as part of her constituency work on Monday to assess their readiness for the reopening of schools. This, she said, was “a clear indication that she was a dedicated and honourable servant of the people”.

“The ANC parliamentary caucus extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and comrades during this difficult time of loss,” said Majodina.

Dlamini became an MP in May 2019 and served in the public enterprises portfolio committee. She had been a member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature for five years before then.

